New Mexico county vaccinates first responders under mandate

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — County officials in southern New Mexico have said most of the first responders in Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, have received at least one of the two doses of coronavirus vaccine under a county mandate, despite questions about requiring the vaccination.

County Manager Fernando Macias told the Las Cruces Sun-News that 195 county employees of the 203 staff subject to the directive of the county detention center were at least partially vaccinated, while the remaining eight had registered or had an approved waiver.

County employees were told last month they were required to receive COVID-19 vaccines to continue working for the county, despite legal questions about requiring a vaccine only approved for emergency use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in August that “vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory” while they only have emergency use authorization.

Officials said 140 employees at the Doña Ana sheriff’s office had been vaccinated out of 156, and 26 out of the 31 county fire personnel.