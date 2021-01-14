New Mexico declares security emergency ahead of inauguration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to credible intelligence about threats of violence at statehouse buildings across the country and deployed members of the New Mexico National Guard to Washington for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

The declaration by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham came as fencing was installed in a wide radius around the state Capitol building in Santa Fe and an adjacent annex. The Legislature is set to convene Tuesday, the day before Biden's inauguration, and leading legislators say they are taking the prospect of violence seriously amid an FBI warning and other undisclosed information.

Lujan Grisham during an online briefing Thursday said she had no specifics but that she's taking seriously the warning from federal authorities about the potential for unrest.

“The safety of every single New Mexican during this next week and beyond is first and foremost on my mind, and I believe to date that we have taken effective precautions,” she said, adding that anyone who participates in any violence or acts of what she called domestic terrorism “will be held swiftly and firmly accountable and we will use the full extent of the law to do just that.”