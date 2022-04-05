New Mexico Democrats seek tax rebates ahead of election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers pushed Tuesday for one-time payments to New Mexico residents of $500 per individual or $1,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation.

The aid package would distribute nearly $700 million to adult residents of all income levels, including elderly people with little or no income who don't ordinarily file taxes and undocumented immigrants.

The bill cleared its first legislative hurdle with the endorsement of the lead House budget committee on a 10-6 party-line vote, with Republicans in opposition.

Fuel prices are taking a bite out household finances at the same time that New Mexico state government is experiencing a financial windfall from record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin that extends into Texas. New Mexico last year surpassed North Dakota to become the No. 2 oil producer in the nation behind Texas.

Supporters of the proposed payments, including Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, say it is incumbent on state government to help people experiencing financial hardship due to inflation.

Republicans legislators warned that rebates would only stoke inflation and push up consumer prices further. They criticized the timing of staggered rebates leading up to the November general election as Lujan Grisham seeks a second term in office.

Republican state Rep. Randal Crowder of Clovis said the legislation was written primarily for political gain and was likely to make inflation worse.

“It's going to be a quick relief, it's going to be a good boost, but it's going to add to inflation," Crowder said. “It's going to put more pressure and pain on people who are not going to be able to deal with it. ... We're pouring gas on a roaring fire.”

Democratic Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos, cosponsor of the tax rebate plan, says state payments would be staggered over the spring, summer and fall to avoid predatory price hikes.

Voters aren't necessarily swayed by tax rebates, said Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf.

“I really don’t think that the voters are going to decide whether or not someone should be elected governor on the basis of a tax rebate," said Egolf, who is not seek reelection. "We’re going to make the right decision for the people of the state given the economic circumstances.”

Democratic state Rep. D. Wanda Johnson, a Navajo tribal member from Rehoboth, endorsed the inflation payments by invoking the vast driving distances between communities on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico – and the expense of abrupt changes in fuel prices.

“Those are a lot of miles,” she said. “The price tag begins to add up.”

Most New Mexico taxpayers already are due to receive a separate $250 rebate from the state in July, with the exclusion of upper-income individuals who earn $75,000 or more annually, or households earning $150,000 and up. Lawmakers also recently approved an annual child tax credit or rebate of between $25 and $175 per child depending on household income.

The initiative sets aside $20 million in payments on a first-come, first-serve basis for people who don't file tax returns because they don't make enough money. That provision is aimed largely at the elderly.

State tax officials noted that the proposed tax rebates would be available not only to U.S. citizens but also undocumented immigrants who file taxes using a substitute tax identification number from the IRS.

Legislators also are rebooting a vetoed bill containing $50 million in pet projects ranging from food banks to uranium mine cleanup and domestic violence shelters. Lujan Grisham has called for greater transparency in spending requests by legislators.

