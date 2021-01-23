New Mexico deputies equipped with body camera technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Deputies with the Bernalillo County sheriff's department are now equipped with body cameras.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales unveiled on Friday the device that all 310 deputies will now be wearing after a newly approved state law requiring law enforcement to have body cameras.

“For the record, I didn’t invest in a camera. I invested in a digital evidence management system,” Gonzales said. “And that creates law enforcement trust and community relations.”

Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, has agreed to a more than $3 million, five-year contract for the BodyWorn camera by Utility, Inc. The contract covers two cameras in each vehicle, Wi-Fi hot spots for the cruisers, uniform tailoring to hold the devices and a holster that will automatically activate the cameras when a gun is drawn.

The device can record videos, take photographs, upload content to the cloud, send alerts if a deputy is down and receive text messages or photos from dispatch, the Albuquerque Journal reported.