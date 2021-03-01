New Mexico details its request for student testing waiver

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials have clarified plans to seek a partial waiver from federal testing requirements as many students remain in remote or hybrid learning programs.

State Education Secretary Ryan Stewart affirmed last week that the New Mexico Public Education Department has not canceled spring end-of-year assessments.

“We have a request before the U.S. Department of Education to waive a requirement that 95% of New Mexico students participate in these assessments,” he said. "Instead, we have asked to test a representative sample of students, which would provide us with the information educators, families and communities need to gauge academic progress.”

The recent clarification followed a statement made in January in which the department said it would request a waiver to allow schools and districts to skip high-stakes student assessments again this spring, shifting instead to optional testing. Following requests by The Associated Press, the Public Education Department on Thursday released a letter it sent to the Department of Education that included specifics of its waiver request.