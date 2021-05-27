New Mexico education agency missed deadline, $37M requested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department has missed a deadline to submit school funding data to the federal government by three days, which could cost the state millions of dollars.

The U.S. Department of Education has now asked the state to transfer more than $37.5 million from a state reserve fund by the end of the month to make distributions to local education agencies, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The shortfall came after the state Public Education Department in March 2020 missed a deadline to submit an application seeking federal approval to take credit for federal aid in the state’s public schools funding.

The Gallup Sun first reported that federal education officials informed the state on April 15 that the late submission meant that the department could not consider the federal aid already made to local school districts in offsetting the funding for the current year.

Faatimah Muhammad, director for the federal Impact Aid Program, said in the letter that his agency had originally approved the state Public Education Department request, but the decision was later revoked.