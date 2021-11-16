 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico education official seeks $6M budget increase

  • 0
New Mexico education official seeks $6M budget increase

State Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, right, presents a budget proposal alongside Gwen Perea Warniment, Deputy Secretary of Teaching, Learning and Assessment on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Steinhaus asked the Legislature for a $6.7 million funding increase to hire more analysts, finance experts and others to oversee state education programs.

 Cedar Attanasio

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking state lawmakers for a $6.7 million budget increase, citing the need to address an ongoing lawsuit that centers on accusations that the state is failing to meet constitutional obligations to provide essential educational opportunities to all students.

State Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is expected to release an action plan next month that would address parts of the legal challenge. Nearly $5 million of the budget increase would fund compliance with state court orders related to the lawsuit.

Most legislative funding for education, around $3 billion each year, goes directly to school districts. Additional funding comes from the state’s large endowment fund, which has grown in recent decades thanks to oil royalties and market investments.

The Public Education Department also oversees the distribution of federal funds, including $1 billion this year in pandemic relief. Steinhaus told members of the Legislative Finance Committee that the biggest need is staff to help with the management of the funds.

People are also reading…

His request to boost the agency’s budget from $14.5 million to $21 million would include the hiring of at least 33 employees.

“I realize that’s a large request,” he told legislators, adding he believes it’s the “bare minimum.”

Legislators asked Steinhaus why the department wants money for more positions when around a quarter of the funded positions in the department are unfilled.

“You have 59 positions that you’re funding for that are not filled and now you’re wanting 33 more and I just guess my question is why?” said Rep. Candie Sweetser, a Democrat from the state's rural southwest.

Steinhaus said he had the same question when he became education secretary three months ago. He said he has filled staffing roles in the hiring department of his agency and has dozens of interviews being set up.

He insisted that he needs the staff to monitor a growing set of state and federal programs and funds. “And so I am confident that I can build a team of people with that extra funding that can meet those requirements.”

One member of the Legislature questioned the need for a $102,000-per year position listed in the budget as an “equity specialist.”

“What’s a priority in my district is less administrative overhead and more certified personnel in the classroom," said Rep. Phelps Anderson, of Roswell, a former Republican who became an independent in February.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping's more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bacon Creek conduit replacement on wish list for infrastructure funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News