New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline.

Lawmakers said Tuesday that the New Mexico Public Education Department missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.

The agency promoted the website starting in August with a countdown clock set to hit zero on Dec. 31.

The deadline was the first of an annual reporting schedule mandated by a transparency law passed by the state Legislature in 2020 and signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The state transparency website would make it easier to see details of how much schools spend on administrative costs, like central office workers, versus classroom costs, like teacher salaries and student supplies.

As of Tuesday morning, the countdown clock on the website read “0,” while a note below said the project is “on schedule and on budget.”

After questions from the Associated Press on Monday, Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said Tuesday morning that the website would become available to the public by the end of the day.

Data on the website could inform policymakers who sit down next week to forge the state's education budget, likely to exceed $3 billion.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

