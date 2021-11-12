New Mexico education plan gets feedback on race, economics

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexicans are submitting feedback on the state education department’s proposed social studies curriculum which increases an emphasis on learning about identity and cultural history and updates topics in history for the first time in 30 years.

Friday marks the final day of the public comment period, culminating with oral feedback in an online forum. Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said Thursday that the department won’t extend the public comment period, which at least a dozen school districts have asked for.

Many letters express concern over resemblances between new standards that require students to learn about racial identity groups and so-called “critical race theory.”

An Albuquerque grandmother read her letter out loud at the protest Friday.

“This is blatant, ugly racism,” said Ruth Ann Peterson, arguing that the proposed standards teach critical race theory by using words like “inequity” and “racism” and phrases like “unequal power relations.”

Public Education Department officials insist that they have no intention of having K-12 teachers teaching critical race theory, dismissing it as a college-level legal concept.

State Republican leaders have planned a protest outside education department offices, in opposition to the focus on race in objection to the education officials' decision to hold the oral comment forum online instead of in person.

Others support the expanded focus on Native American history, as well elements of the plan they see as “anti-racist.”

Sylvia Miller-Mutia, an Albuquerque reverand and parent of three, wrote in support of the proposal to expand ethnic studies in the curriculum and other elements aimed at "humanizing oppressed people to avoid perpetuating racism and stereotypes. Thank you for working to make history education in New Mexico more just and anti-racist.”

In over 1,000 pages of public comment received by the education department in the past 45 days, there’s an issue that has received more mention than race: personal finance.

The letters stem from a lobbying effort by Think New Mexico, a nonpartisan education policy group that wants money matters updated in the social studies standards, which include economics. They want students to learn more about debt, savings and investment.

Another protester outside the education department offices said he would homeschool his 7-year-old if the race and ethnicity portion of the curriculum is implemented.

“My daughter won’t be part of it,” said activist Phillip Munson, of Rio Rancho, adding that identifying group identity starting in kindergarten, as the standards propose, “take away from the common values we’re trying to instill.”

Following criticism over the proposed standards this month, the education department said it would delay implementation of the curriculum, including which textbooks to use, until fall of 2023, a year later than it originally planned.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

