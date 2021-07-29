New Mexico education secretary replaced, new top cop named

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Education Secretary Ryan Stewart is the latest cabinet secretary to call it quits during the pandemic.
The education post will be filled by former Los Alamos Superintendant Kurt Steinhaus, 67, starting Aug. 20, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday.
There will also be a new top cop.
Lujan Grisham named Deputy chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department Jason Bowie as the next secretary of the Public Safety Department, which oversees the New Mexico State Police. He replaces Mark Shea, who was dismissed in September of last year and replaced on an interim basis.
Lujan Grisham has seen a wave of retirements among department heads, with some citing the pressures of the pandemic. She is still looking to fill top positions such as the Department of Workforce Solutions and the Department of Health.
With a track record as an innovator in Philadelphia, Stewart looked to advance New Mexico’s professional development of teachers and increase learning time.
“I entered this job with optimism about New Mexico’s ability to meaningfully transform public education, and I leave it with certainty that sustaining the investments we have made in children and school communities will indeed produce that transformation,” Stewart said.
But the pandemic quickly sucked the oxygen out of many reform efforts, such as extending the school year. Stewart and his team had to battle to get students basic access to online learning despite many not having computers or at-home internet.
Lujan Grisham said that Education Secretary Stewart is stepping down for personal reasons, after serving in the position for two years.
“The simple fact for all of us is that family comes first, and I know he is looking forward to a change of pace that will allow him more time with his family at an important time for them,” she said of Stewart's departure.
Stewart tested the boundaries of remote work by state officials when he ran New Mexico’s education system from a family home in Philadelphia for several months.
Lujan Grisham credited Stewart for overhauling New Mexico's testing systems, bringing more funding to education, and developing a strategic plan to address a long-running lawsuit by underserved students.
Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.
