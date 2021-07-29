New Mexico education secretary replaced, new top cop named

But the pandemic quickly sucked the oxygen out of many reform efforts, such as extending the school year. Stewart and his team had to battle to get students basic access to online learning despite many not having computers or at-home internet.

Lujan Grisham said that Education Secretary Stewart is stepping down for personal reasons, after serving in the position for two years.

“The simple fact for all of us is that family comes first, and I know he is looking forward to a change of pace that will allow him more time with his family at an important time for them,” she said of Stewart's departure.

Stewart tested the boundaries of remote work by state officials when he ran New Mexico’s education system from a family home in Philadelphia for several months.

Lujan Grisham credited Stewart for overhauling New Mexico's testing systems, bringing more funding to education, and developing a strategic plan to address a long-running lawsuit by underserved students.

