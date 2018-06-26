SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election officials have certified the results from the June primary and have ordered an automatic recount in two contests.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced the certification after the State Canvassing Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe.
One recount involves the Republican primary contest in Public Regulation District 5. Candidates Ben Hall and Chris Mathys are within 1 percent of each other's total votes.
The other recount will focus on the Democratic contest for an Albuquerque-based House seat currently held by Republican Rep. Larry Larranaga. Democrats William Pratt and Nicholas Martin are vying for the chance to run against Larranaga.
Under state law, elections for districted offices must be automatically recounted if the margin between the top two vote-getters is less than 1 percent.
The recounts will begin this week.