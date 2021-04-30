New Mexico expected to have fewer births, fewer students

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico researchers warned on Thursday that there may be fewer people in the state in the coming decade, with a drop in births that will continue to reduce school enrollment.

The implications of an aging and shrinking population are vast. Businesses may struggle to find workers in some sectors. State agencies may have to emphasize the need for eldercare services and programs for seniors such as Medicare that will only grow more important.

The change is already affecting school enrollment.

Even in metropolitan areas like Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Las Cruces, where population growth had continued, school districts have seen modest declines in school enrollment in recent years.

In rural areas like San Juan County, enrollment has plummeted.

The population shrank by around 3%, from around 130,000 in 2010 to 126,000 in 2020, according to the legislative study published Thursday.

The Aztec Municipal School District, one of a few serving the county, went from around 3,150 students enrolled to around 2,200 in the same time period, officials said.

Exactly what does a 30% drop in enrollment mean for a school district?