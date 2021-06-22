New Mexico financial trustees weigh social responsibility

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Custodians of New Mexico's two multibillion-dollar financial trusts that underwrite public education and infrastructure spending are weighing whether to giver greater weight to issues of social responsibility and sustainability in investment decisions.

The State Investment Council headed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday kicked off deliberations about its investment strategies and a possible policy change to give greater consideration to a host of environmental, societal and governance concerns, from climate change to issues of racial injustice.

The conversation takes place as giant asset manager BlackRock has placed greater emphasis on the risks and rewards of environmental, social and governance issues, sometimes challenging the direction of company executives.

Investment council members including State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg and Catherine Allen indicated support for giving greater consideration to social responsibility and sustainability issues.

“It's appropriate risk management for us to be taking this into consideration,” Allen said.