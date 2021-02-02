New Mexico fines store where employee died from COVID-19

Infection rates and daily deaths are tending downward in New Mexico, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of the rate of positive cases decreased over the past two weeks to 4.9% on Monday, from 9.5% on Jan. 18. Average daily deaths numbered about 20, down from 28.

An employee for the secretary of state's office tested positive for the coronavirus at the state Capitol, the legal services office for the Legislature said.

Legislative Council Service Director Raùl Burciaga said there was no close contact between the infected person and any lawmaker or legislative staff.

The Statehouse is closed to the public amid on-site testing clinics to guard against outbreaks. There have been six positive virus tests there since Jan. 15.

Republican state Sen. Craig Brandt on Tuesday expressed frustration with vaccination rates in Sandoval County and Rio Rancho, where he lives, noting that a much greater share of Santa Fe County's population has been vaccinated.

“Citizens of Sandoval County are concerned that their need for the vaccine is being disproportionately ignored,” he said in a letter to the state health secretary.

