New Mexico foresees more state income from oil in short run

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A rebound in oil and natural gas prices is changing the outlook for state government finances in New Mexico as the Legislature drafts a spending plan for the coming fiscal year.

A team of economists from three state agencies and the Legislature said Wednesday that state government income is likely to increase by $339 million during the fiscal year that begins July 1 to a total of $7.55 billion. The outlook in December was lower by nearly $200 million.

State government income would exceed current annual spending obligations by 2.3% if the new estimate holds true.

The outlook holds major implications for ongoing budget negotiations at the Legislature and for state relief proposals aimed at a post-pandemic economic recovery.

State Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup — chairman of the lead Senate budget-writing committee — said the state will remain in a precarious financial situation once federal relief runs its course, amid a shift in federal energy policy.

“It’s nice to be in this situation, but we have to remember what people went through in the lockdown,” Muñoz said. ”We're all going to have to figure out how to pay for this.”