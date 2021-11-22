 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico foresees robust growth in state government income

  • 0
New Mexico foresees robust growth in state government income

FILE - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., on July 29, 2021. Grisham says being fully vaccinated means three shots and she's pushing all who are eligible to get their boosters. She made the comments during a pandemic briefing Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, citing the increasing number of COVID-19 infections among residents who received their vaccinations more than six months ago.

 Morgan Lee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasts for state government income have increased slightly as New Mexico legislators prepare to meet in January to craft a general fund budget.

The state's top taxation official and the lead economist for the Legislature told a panel of lawmakers Monday that state income is likely to exceed already robust expectations by at least $28 million for the fiscal year starting July 2022.

That adds slightly to a forecasted $1.4 billion surplus in state general fund income over current annual spending obligations.

The estimate hold implications for public school finances, health care subsidies, public worker salaries, public safety and more.

“The good news is that we are tracking closer to the upside. ... Employment, wages and salaries, those things are recovering," said Ismael Torres, chief economist for the Legislature's budget and accountability office.

State income is expected to increase by 9% to $8.84 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022, from $8.1 billion for the current fiscal year.

Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said the economic recovery has been limited for low-income and less-educated workers. She emphasized the continued importance of financial safety-net programs.

People are also reading…

“Lower wage workers who probably had the least amount of saving going into the pandemic have still experienced about a 5% loss in wages,” she said.

Progressive changes to the state tax code that favor low-income households are taking a bite out of the state general fund budget for the first time.

Early this year, lawmakers expanded the state's working families tax credit and the low-income comprehensive tax rebate. Initial estimates showed the state would forgo about $74 million in annual income as a result.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Target to keep stores closed for good on Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News