New Mexico General Services secretary announces retirement

Ortiz first began in the position after Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was elected, serving as chief of staff and other leadership roles in the secretary of state's office from 2011 through 2018. He had previously served as secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions and director of the Motor Vehicle Division. His career in government began in 1993, where he also worked in the Taxation and Revenue Department and the Human Services Department.

“It’s mixed feelings,” Ortiz said. “It’s tough to leave, but I’m also looking forward to the next chapter in my life as well. I have really enjoyed the opportunities and the people I’ve gotten to work with.”

Ortiz said he has no immediate plans beyond spending time with his family.

Deputy Secretary Duffy Rodriguez is expected to serve as the department's interim head while the governor’s office searches for a replacement for Ortiz.

“I am deeply grateful to Ken for his willingness to serve New Mexicans in this role,” Lujan Grisham said. “He has been a steady and trustworthy public servant for decades. I wish him the best.”

