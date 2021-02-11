 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico GOP calls on lawmaker who disaffiliated to resign
View Comments
AP

New Mexico GOP calls on lawmaker who disaffiliated to resign

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico has called on a state representative who disaffiliated with the party to resign.

State Rep. Phelps Anderson earlier this month left the Republican Party after voting in favor of a Democratic-backed abortion bill.

Anderson, who represents portions of the Chaves, Lea and Roosevelt counties, sided with seven Democrats in repealing a 1969 abortion law that bans and criminalizes the procedure. He then changed his party voter registration to “decline to state.”

The executive board of the state GOP voted unanimously on Tuesday to request Anderson's resignation.

“Rep. Anderson should step down immediately," said Steve Pearce, the chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, in a statement. "He has betrayed the people of his district. He ran as a Republican and he’s chosen to leave those who had trusted him to represent them in Santa Fe."

Anderson declined to comment to the Roswell Daily Record on Wednesday. He was first elected as a Republican to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 1977 and served through 1980. He had also served as chair of the Republican Party of Chaves County and in 2002 unsuccessfully ran for the state's 2nd Congressional District as a Republican.

Anderson was elected to the state House of Representatives again in 2018 and won reelection in 2020 to represent his staunchly Republican district.

The decision to change his party means Democrats now hold an advantage over Republicans in the House.

Republican state Rep. Candy Ezzell will fill the Republican seat on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee vacated by Anderson.

It is currently unclear whether Anderson will retain his committee assignments as a member of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and the House Health and Human Services Committee.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Roswell Daily Record.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida residents react to Trump impeachment trial

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+40
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
National Politics

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News