New Mexico GOP joins lawsuit to stop straight-party voting

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver speaks during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican Party of New Mexico has joined a bipartisan coalition to stop a move to bring back vote a straight-party ticket in the state's upcoming general election. The state GOP announced Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, it would join Unite New Mexico, the Libertarian Party of New Mexico, the Elect Liberty PAC, and Democratic state House candidate Heather Nordquist to file an emergency petition in the New Mexico Supreme Court to prevent the change. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh,File)

 Susan Walsh

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico has joined a bipartisan coalition to stop a move to bring back vote a straight-party ticket in the state's upcoming general election.

The state GOP announced Friday it would join Unite New Mexico, the Libertarian Party of New Mexico, the Elect Liberty PAC, and Democratic state House candidate Heather Nordquist to file an emergency petition in the New Mexico Supreme Court to prevent the change.

The move comes after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said this week she's formatting the ballots to allow voting in which a slate of major party candidates can be chosen all at one time.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi called Oliver's decision a "corrupt partisan power grab."

