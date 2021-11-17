 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico governor appoints water, infrastructure advisors

  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor named three new advisors Wednesday who will help guide policy on water, broadband and other infrastructure projects.

Democratic Gov. Michellw Lujan Grisham called the announcements a “celebration” of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden on Monday.

“New Mexico has one of the worst reviews in terms of the potential for failing dams in the country," Lujan Grisham said. “The money coming from the federal government money that’s been made available in a number of ways means that we can fix all of those dams, 200 of them.”

Former Albuquerque mayor Martin Chavez will serve as the state's new infrastructure advisor to prioritize an estimated $3.7 billion in federal funding for roads bridges and other projects that will be sent to New Mexico.

The governor also acknowledged a state supreme court ruling Wednesday that will require her to work more closely with the Legislature to allocate federal pandemic relief. A pending written opinion could have implications for federal infrastructure spending.

People are also reading…

Lujan Grisham also named a new top water official, current chief engineer Mike Hamman, to replace John D’Antonio. D’Antonio recently submitted his resignation, citing a lack of funding for his agency and unfunded mandates.

“I’m up for the task the governor has laid at my feet," said Hamman, who will assume the lead role in January, spearheading the state's response to deepening drought and an ongoing legal battle with Texas over management of the Rio Grande.

The governor also named former Illinois Office of Broadband Director Matt Schmit as an advisor to the newly created New Mexico broadband office.

Lujan Grisham said he will move to the state soon to advise the office, which hopes to centralize New Mexico’s sprawling efforts to increase high-speed internet coverage.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarious video shows monster shark slapping fisherman's butt on TikTok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News