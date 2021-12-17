 Skip to main content
AP

New Mexico governor approves 3-district congressional map

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democratic governor signed legislation Friday to redraw the state's three congressional districts and divide a conservative stronghold into multiple districts over the objections of Republicans.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a former three-term congresswoman, on Friday said the new congressional map establishes a “reasonable baseline for competitive federal elections, in which no one party or candidate may claim any undue advantage.”

Consultants to the Legislature say the new congressional map gives Democrats an advantage in all three districts to varying degrees, based on past voting behavior.

Republicans need a net gain of five seats in 2022 to take control of the U.S. House and effectively freeze President Joe Biden’s agenda on everything from climate change to the economy.

The state’s southern 2nd District has been historically dominated by Republicans. GOP U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, won the district in 2020 by ousting a one-term Democrat.

Under the new district map, the 2nd District would incorporate heavily Hispanic neighborhoods of Albuquerque and cede portions of an oil producing region in southeastern New Mexico. Those changes also hold political implications for first-term Democratic U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque and Teresa Leger Fernandez of Santa Fe.

State Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said the districts each bring together urban and rural residents.

“The new Congressional map creates districts where we have to work together — rural and urban, North and South, and Democrats, Republicans and Independents. That is a good thing,” Wirth said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Democrat-led New Mexico state Senate endorsed a new map for its own political boundaries that embraces recommendations from Native American communities for shoring up Indigenous voting blocs in the northwest of the state.

Republicans opposed the Senate redistricting bill that would pit two incumbent Republican senators against each other in the same district for the next election cycle. The bill moved to the House on Friday.

Democratic state Sen. Shannon Pinto, a Navajo Nation member from Tohatchi, described her vote for the bill as a gesture of appreciation for sovereign tribal nations and the state Legislature.

“With this vote, I believe there is a table out there where we can sit and nobody is higher than one another,” said Pinto, whose grandfather was a Navajo code talker in World War II and served in the state Legislature until his death in 2019. “With this vote, the voices of those overlooked are not silenced. ... I believe one day there will be justice for all.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

