New Mexico governor gets initial vaccine shot at school gym
AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has received an initial vaccination shot as the state opens up eligibility to more residents.

The 61-year-old governor and former congresswoman announced Friday in a news release that she received the shot of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine at a clinic on a school campus in Santa Fe.

The state is making the vaccine available to residents ages 60 and over, essential workers and a variety of health and hospice workers, among others.

“I will keep wearing my mask and I will keep up the physical distancing to protect myself, my family and my neighbors,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state of 2.1 million residents, according to state's vaccine information dashboard. About one-quarter of New Mexico residents are fully vaccinated.

Department of Health data also show that nearly half of residents from ages 60 to 74 have received at least one vaccine shot.

Local rates of COVID-19 positivity in testing and related deaths in New Mexico have plummeted in recent months.

