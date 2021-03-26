New Mexico governor gets initial vaccine shot at school gym

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham receives her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Deanne Tapia, a registered nurse with the New Mexico Public Health Office in Santa Fe, during a vaccination event held in the gym at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March 26, 2021.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham talks with National Guardsmen after receiving her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination event held in the gym at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe, N.M. Friday March 26, 2021.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham talks with Deanne Tapia, a RN with the New Mexico Public Health Office in Santa Fe, before receiving her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination event held in the gym at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday March 26, 2021.
Dr. John Ogren, the regional health officer for the New Mexico Department of Health, talks with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham after she received her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination event held in the gym at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday March 26, 2021.
Kimber Seymour, left, a school nurse for Santa Fe Public Schools, thanks New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for the way she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico. They were waiting after receiving their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination event held in the gym at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe, N.M.Friday March 26, 2021.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has received an initial vaccination shot as the state opens up eligibility to more residents.
The 61-year-old governor and former congresswoman announced Friday in a news release that she received the shot of the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine at a clinic on a school campus in Santa Fe.
The state is making the vaccine available to residents ages 60 and over, essential workers and a variety of health and hospice workers, among others.
“I will keep wearing my mask and I will keep up the physical distancing to protect myself, my family and my neighbors,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state of 2.1 million residents, according to state's vaccine information dashboard. About one-quarter of New Mexico residents are fully vaccinated.
Department of Health data also show that nearly half of residents from ages 60 to 74 have received at least one vaccine shot.
Local rates of COVID-19 positivity in testing and related deaths in New Mexico have plummeted in recent months.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.