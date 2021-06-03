New Mexico governor revs up campaign for reelection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is preparing for the first major rally of her reelection campaign.

Invitations to watch the Thursday evening event went out to campaign supporters, touting the Democratic governor's accomplishments on issues ranging from tax policy to recreational cannabis since taking office in January 2019.

But Lujan Grisham's Cabinet officials are confronting criticism over an estimated $250 million overpayment of unemployment benefits amid limited oversight of fraudulent claims, the use of an auto-deleting messaging app at the state's child welfare agency and missed deadlines for the state to receive federal education funds.

The governor also has been lambasted over the past year for her response to the pandemic, which has included some of the most stringent public health orders in the nation. Critics have ranged from business owners to parents concerned about the loss of classroom time and access to sports and other extracurricular activities.

Early contenders for the Republican nomination to take on Lujan Grisham in 2022 include Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block.

The last incumbent governor to lose reelection in New Mexico was Democrat Bruce King, who was defeated in 1994 by then-Republican Gary Johnson.