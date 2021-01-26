New Mexico governor: Schools will reopen in February

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More school districts in New Mexico can bring students back to classrooms in early February, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday.

The Democratic governor said she’s allowing schools to open their doors to students of all ages, in a major pull-back of restrictions that were based on county-level COVID-19 case rates and hospital capacity.

“We will get this right, and we will move forward, and every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on February 8," Lujan Grisham said in her virtual State of the State address to the Legislature.

Under the state's hybrid plan released late last summer, students would attend classes two days a week and wouldn’t mix with other student groups.

The idea was to start with younger kids and eventually open to high school students. But as COVID-19 cases remained high, few elementary schools were allowed to reopen, and no high schools made it into the hybrid mode.

Remote learning deprived some students of an education because they lack access to technology, with those in rural areas suffering disproportionately and as many as half of Native American students unable to connect online.