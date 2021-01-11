New Mexico governor seeks new spending on health, education

Lawmakers already enacted a $330 million relief package in November that provided $100 million in grants to thousands of small businesses, one-time $1,200 payments to unemployed workers and separate relief payments to immigrants without legal status in the country.

The goal in the coming fiscal year is to be responsive to hardships, Lujan Grisham senior adviser Dominic Gabello said.

“We set aside a pot of money so that we’re flexible to what the Legislature is looking to do,” Gabello said. “This is a potential huge investment to support New Mexico families with one-time funds."

The Legislature's lead budget-writing committee make its budget recommendations public on Tuesday.

In the executive recommendation, there are no blanket pay increases planned for state workers or teachers.

Major spending increases target three agencies at the forefront of reining in the pandemic — the departments of Health, Human Services and Environment — and include new funding for occupations safety oversight.

Roughly half of increased state spending would go toward annual public school support — a $128 million increase to $3.3 billion. School districts in New Mexico rely almost entirely on state government for funding.