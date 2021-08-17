New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she will be reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections increase.

Her latest public order also will require that more people get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals, nursing homes, juvenile justice facilities, residential treatment centers and other places that the state deems as high-risk.

All workers at private, public and charter schools in New Mexico also must be either vaccinated or otherwise submit to weekly testing under the new rules being rolled out. Lujan Grisham already requires the same of all state government employees.

The governor recently said that all options would be on the table when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus, leaving residents and business owners anxious about the possibility of resuming some of the restrictions that had been enacted for much of the pandemic.

Lujan Grisham said during a virtual briefing that she was making “tough but necessary decisions” now in hopes that infections level off in September and start to decline at least by November or December. Modeling by the state has shown that daily case totals could top 1,000 by late August or early September.