New Mexico governor signs $7.4B state budget, vetoes relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Friday a $7.4 billion general fund spending plan for the coming fiscal year that boosts state funding for public education, early childhood services and more — while using her veto pen to assert sole authority over $1.6 billion in new federal pandemic relief funding.

General fund spending will increase by 5% during the fiscal year that starts July 1, with more than one-third of the increase directed toward education.

The governor vetoed the Legislature's recommendations for spending more than $1 billion in federal relief on initiatives that avoid future payroll tax increases on businesses, underwrite college tuition for in-state students, backfill lost income at state museums and more.

New Mexico's $1.6 billion share of financial relief approved by President Joe Biden and Congress dwarfs that state's incremental annual increases in spending on state agencies and education.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said the state is waiting on instructions from the U.S. Treasury Department on how relief funds may be used — and that the executive branch of state government has full authority to assign the money. That clashes with legal interpretations from leading legislators.