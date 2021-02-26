New Mexico governor signs bill to preserve abortion rights

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed a bill to shore up abortion rights in New Mexico, saying a woman has the right to make decisions about her own body.

The legislation, which won final approval from the Democratic-led Legislature last week, overturns a dormant 1969 ban on most abortion procedures. Had the old statute been left in place, New Mexico’s ban on most abortion procedures would have gone into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court eventually overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Lujan Grisham's signature is no surprise as she had vowed to sign the measure as soon as it reached her desk.

“Anyone who seeks to violate bodily integrity, or to criminalize womanhood, is in the business of dehumanization. New Mexico is not in that business — not any more. Our state statutes now reflect this inviolable recognition of humanity and dignity,” she said in a statement.

Abortion bans have been proposed in at least 10 states with Republican-led Legislatures that could test where the current U.S. Supreme Court stands after the appointment of three conservative justices by former President Donald Trump.