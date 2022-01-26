 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

New Mexico governor teaches amid school staffing crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor volunteered as a substitute teacher in a local public school Wednesday after announcing a program last week that would allow state workers and soldiers to help cover for teachers amid a shortage worsened by a spike in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she spent several hours teaching a kindergarten class at Salazar Elementary School in Santa Fe with the help of a teaching assistant.

“I really wanted to make the point that I’m willing to do whatever a school needs,” said Lujan Grisham, adding that she supports efforts by the Legislature to increase salaries for licensed teachers by as much as 20%.

Other workers like teaching assistants would get a 7% raise.

A teacher raise bill with similar provisions was approved unanimously earlier in the day in a vote by the state Senate Education Committee. It will now be considered by another committee.

Lujan Grisham is the first volunteer in Santa Fe Public Schools under the new program, said school district spokesperson Cody Dynarski. Seven more volunteers are waiting to clear paperwork.

National Guard soldiers are also volunteering as part of the program, with soldiers beginning to substitute this week in Hobbs and other cities around the state.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

