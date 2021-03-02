New Mexico governor touts virus progress, draws criticism

The governor was scheduled Tuesday to talk about her policies and the pandemic during an online forum.

Spread rates and the weekly rolling average of new COVID-19 infections have declined in New Mexico in recent weeks. The additional confirmed cases reported by state health officials Monday marked one of the lowest levels since September.

The statewide death toll has surpassed 3,700, but officials say the fatality rate has been decreasing.

State officials during their most recent public briefing said vaccinations are playing a role in bringing the numbers down but that the restrictions mandated by the public health order — including mask-wearing and limits on gatherings — were still doing more to keep spread down.

The New Mexico Health Department also has been working on ways to get vaccinations to the most vulnerable communities. They expect those efforts to ramp up with the arrival this week of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. The shipment of more than 17,000 doses will mark a 30% increase in the state's weekly allocation.

While the state has yet to release details on how it will distribute the new vaccines, officials said last week they were planning to roll out mobile clinics and get more health care providers involved.

Data from the state shows more than 670,000 have registered to receive shots, while about 212,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.