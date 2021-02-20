New Mexico governor used fund to buy groceries, dry cleaning

“When people are struggling, should it be fair that residents (of the governor’s mansion) literally have a locked-up grocery store closet … that has libations and catering stuff and food?” the governor said.

“I don’t want New Mexicans to feel like I don’t take seriously their hardship,” she said.

Republican House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said the governor’s purchases were “unfortunate” and inappropriate.

“It’s not what tax dollars ought to be spent for,” Townsend said. “In the time when people are hurting all over the state, using their tax dollars to buy Wagyu beef has got to be a little bit disenchanting to many people. I think it’s just more of indication of the problem that we have had and the governor has had connecting with people.”

One of the receipts showed that the governor's office spent more than $200 during one trip to Sam's Club on at least five bottles of tequila, two bottles of vodka, two bottles of merlot, a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of gin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.