 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico governor's grocery bills prompt calls for audit
View Comments
AP

New Mexico governor's grocery bills prompt calls for audit

{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Senate Republicans on Thursday asked for a special audit of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s use of a discretionary fund following reports that the Democrat spent thousands of dollars on liquor and groceries while holding small in-person meetings at the governor’s mansion amid the pandemic.

Fourteen GOP lawmakers signed the letter that was sent to the state auditor's office seeking a review of the fund, which has been used for decades by governors to pay for dinners, gifts for protocol meetings or spending on gestures of congratulations or condolences.

“The law makes is clear that this fund is not for the governor’s personal entertainment,” Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said in a statement. “Taxpayers should not foot the bill for the governor’s alcohol, Wagyu beef and dry cleaning. These clearly fall outside the allowable expenditures for this fund.”

Lujan Grisham's office did not have an immediate comment about the request for an audit.

The first-term governor recently acknowledged that spending on goods and services such as dry cleaning, tuna steaks and tequila over a six-month period in 2020 didn’t look good. The governor’s office said previously that some of the groceries were used to feed her cabinet and staff during long meetings last year.

Groceries were also purchased for the governor to cook and bake holiday gifts and the bottles of alcohol were meant for a party that never happened, her office has said.

The receipts also showed several charges for dry cleaning, which was for the governor’s clothes for news conferences and other remote meetings.

“We’re talking about $13,000 (in total contingency fund spending) in a budget of $7 billion,” Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki recently told The Santa Fe New Mexican. “It’s absolutely the public’s right and obligation to scrutinize the spending of public dollars, but I think that context is important.”

State lawmakers approved a bill in 2018 that changed the way the money is distributed and overseen after former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez used discretionary funds to throw a raucous holiday party at a Santa Fe hotel that involved the police.

Spending from the fund increased during Martinez’s final year in office to about $64,000, up from just over $58,000 the previous year, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

Under former Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson, annual spending from the fund climbed to $139,000 — the tally for 2008 when food and drink accounted for $60,000. During his two terms, the governor’s mansion played host to events involving film stars, foreign dignitaries, community groups and nonprofit organizations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News