New Mexico governor's grocery bills prompt calls for audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Senate Republicans on Thursday asked for a special audit of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s use of a discretionary fund following reports that the Democrat spent thousands of dollars on liquor and groceries while holding small in-person meetings at the governor’s mansion amid the pandemic.

Fourteen GOP lawmakers signed the letter that was sent to the state auditor's office seeking a review of the fund, which has been used for decades by governors to pay for dinners, gifts for protocol meetings or spending on gestures of congratulations or condolences.

“The law makes is clear that this fund is not for the governor’s personal entertainment,” Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said in a statement. “Taxpayers should not foot the bill for the governor’s alcohol, Wagyu beef and dry cleaning. These clearly fall outside the allowable expenditures for this fund.”

Lujan Grisham's office did not have an immediate comment about the request for an audit.

The first-term governor recently acknowledged that spending on goods and services such as dry cleaning, tuna steaks and tequila over a six-month period in 2020 didn’t look good. The governor’s office said previously that some of the groceries were used to feed her cabinet and staff during long meetings last year.