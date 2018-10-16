SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates for governor in New Mexico are scheduled to meet for a second public debate.
The televised debate on Tuesday evening between Republican Congressman Steve Pearce and Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham arrives amid a torrent of advertising by the campaigns and independent groups.
Pearce describes himself as an experienced businessman who can invigorate the New Mexico economy and improve public education by giving teachers greater autonomy in the classroom.
Lujan Grisham has tied her own economic plan to the renewable energy economy and has won over major teacher unions with pledges to boost spending on public schools and provide universal access to pre-school.
Pearce's attack ads highlight Lujan Grisham's track record in the public and private sector.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run this year for a third term.