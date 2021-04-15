New Mexico health secretary, experts push vaccine message

He cited a recent survey in which more than 3 million Americans weren't sure they would get the vaccine due to cost concerns.

“Let me be clear: The vaccine is provided at no cost. It is free,” Luján said. “We must do better. A clear and consistent message will save lives.”

As part of the pandemic relief package approved in December, Congress included funding to educate the public about the vaccination effort. Since then, Luján said hesitancy rates have fallen but it hasn't been enough.

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, testified that local radio and television stations across the country have donated hundreds of millions of dollars worth of air time to share information with the public about the pandemic and vaccines. He said broadcasters have one of the most expansive platforms for reaching more than 90% of American households, including those in rural areas.

Yonaira Rivera, an assistant professor of communication at Rutgers University, acknowledged the challenges of reaching communities of color and said the dissemination of misinformation makes that effort even more difficult. She recommended leveraging the infrastructure that already exists among community groups and trusted local leaders to share culturally tailored information.