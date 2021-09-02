 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico House Democrats outline criminal justice efforts
0 Comments
AP

New Mexico House Democrats outline criminal justice efforts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Mexico House Democrats outline criminal justice efforts

FILE -- In this June 18, 2020 file photo, New Mexico House lawmakers hold a moment of silence in memory of COVID-19 victims at the opening of a special session in Santa Fe, N.M. Rachel Gudgel, director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee, announced her resignation Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 after Native American advocacy groups had called for her resignation after complaints that she had allegedly made racially insensitive remarks about Native American students.

 Morgan Lee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A group of New Mexico House Democrats outlined a package of criminal justice bills intended to combat crime that includes penalties for failing to safely store guns, enhanced pay for police and changes in the pretrial supervision and bail system.

A record-setting number of homicides in Albuquerque this year is spurring concerns about violent crime and shortcomings of the police and justice system.

In a statement Thursday, 17 House Democrats including majority floor leader Javier Martinez and Rep. Antonio Maestas of Albuquerque announced a lengthy list of goals for next regular legislative session in January.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she'll put criminal justice initiatives on the agenda for the 30-day session that is confined to budget negotiations and a few additional governor-picked topics.

Republican lawmakers are asking the Legislature to reconsider a long list of their recent crime bills that were rejected.

House Democrats listed legislative goals in 16 bullet points. To address gun violence, the legislators want to place new restrictions on high-capacity magazines and establish an office of gun violence prevention.

Enhanced penalties are part of the plan. Democrats want a longer statute of limitations on second-degree murder charges and tougher sanctions. A crackdown is proposed on property damage in the theft of copper and catalytic converters in automobiles.

New spending is being proposed on street lighting and the workforce that provides service for mental health and addiction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News