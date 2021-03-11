New Mexico House endorses ban of demonstrations at homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to make it illegal to demonstrate at any specific private residence in New Mexico has been endorsed by the state House by a narrow margin.

The House voted 33-31 on Thursday to outlaw “residential targeted picketing” to protect people from harassment or being terrorized in their homes by demonstrators. The measure moves to the Senate for consideration. Earlier this week, the Idaho House of Representatives voted down similar legislation.

The New Mexico bill would make it a misdemeanor criminal offense to convey a public opinion or message outside a specific home “vocally or by standing or marching with a sign, banner, sound amplification device or other means.”

The proposed restrictions provoked a whirlwind three-hour debate that pitted concerns about personal privacy and refuge in one's home against detractors who worried the bill would infringe on bedrock rights to free speech and assembly.

Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the initiative is inspired by the experience of one unnamed, retired couple in Rio Rancho who were targeted by demonstrators.

His pitch won the support of leading Democrats, including state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, chairwoman of the lead House budget-writing committee.