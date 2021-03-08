New Mexico House endorses health insurance tax, subsidies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The House of Representatives endorsed a tax increase Monday that would boost subsidies for insurance coverage on the state health insurance exchange.

The bill moves to the Senate for consideration. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the bill.

A similar proposal to broadly increase the surtax on insurance premiums won House approval and stalled in the Senate last year, as the federal government repealed its health care provider fee that helped support state insurance markets established under the Affordable Care Act.

About 45,000 residents of New Mexico rely on the insurance exchange for health care. At the same time, separate enrollment has swelled during the coronavirus pandemic in Medicaid insurance for people living in poverty or on the cusp as the federal government pours extra money into the program.

As the economy recovers and Medicaid enrollment unwinds, state insurance regulators hope to lower costs for many consumers of marketplace insurance policies and broaden the enrollment pool to make the exchange more useful and sustainable.

House Republicans stood in unified opposition to the surtax increase. GOP House minority whip Rebecca Dow described the bill as an affront to small business amid the economic fallout from the pandemic.