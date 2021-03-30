New Mexico judge delays trial over jury pool's racial makeup

Burrill said that data does not exist in New Mexico, citing U.S. Census data showing that 2.6% of the state population is Black and 1.2% of Santa Fe County's population is Black. But jury pools are chosen from a more specific category of the population among taxpayers, driver's license holders and registered voters.

Burrill said none of the three state agencies compiling information of those groups could produce statistics on race, making it impossible to determine if the jurors were proportionately represented.

“The system they have constructed is inherently racist,” Burrill said. “Because in order to make racial challenges, they are denying us the information to make the challenge. It’s an impossible standard because the state does not collect the data.”

Burrill said she thinks the Legislature needs to require officials to collect that data in the future and use it to help policymaking.

Assistant District Attorney Kent Wahlquist opposed Burrill’s motion, arguing that the racial makeup of the jury pool, also called a venire, represented Santa Fe, even though it included no Black people.