 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico judge delays trial over jury pool's racial makeup
0 comments
AP

New Mexico judge delays trial over jury pool's racial makeup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state district judge in New Mexico has postponed a jury trial for a man accused of rape after his attorney argued his client's right to a fair trial was being violated because none of the potential jurors were Black.

Maury Elliot, 25, is accused of raping two teenage girls and a woman in separate attacks between October 2019 and January 2020, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

He was scheduled for trial in one of the cases this week on multiple charges including kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jury selection was scheduled to start on Monday and testimony was set for Tuesday, but Judge T. Glenn Ellington halted the trial before jury selection began after defense attorney Jennifer Burrill raised concerns that none of the 77 potential jurors were the same race as Elliot.

“It’s hard to imagine a situation where the Defendant is the only Black person in the room that every juror could be free from partiality based on race,” Burrill said.

Under state law, defendants can challenge the racial makeup of jury pools but are also required to provide data showing the pool does not represent a fair cross section of the community.

Burrill said that data does not exist in New Mexico, citing U.S. Census data showing that 2.6% of the state population is Black and 1.2% of Santa Fe County's population is Black. But jury pools are chosen from a more specific category of the population among taxpayers, driver's license holders and registered voters.

Burrill said none of the three state agencies compiling information of those groups could produce statistics on race, making it impossible to determine if the jurors were proportionately represented.

“The system they have constructed is inherently racist,” Burrill said. “Because in order to make racial challenges, they are denying us the information to make the challenge. It’s an impossible standard because the state does not collect the data.”

Burrill said she thinks the Legislature needs to require officials to collect that data in the future and use it to help policymaking.

Assistant District Attorney Kent Wahlquist opposed Burrill’s motion, arguing that the racial makeup of the jury pool, also called a venire, represented Santa Fe, even though it included no Black people.

“The larger community of the Santa Fe area is 1.2% black. Of a jury venire of 77 people, 1.2% equates to .92, less than one (1) person,” Wahlquist said. “This jury venire has less than one black person.”

Wahlquist also argued the jury pool could only be found unsuitable based on the characteristics of the jurors and not on their ethnic composition.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Santa Fe New Mexican.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief history of gun legislation

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News