New Mexico labor leader steps down as jobless claims persist

State officials hope to use federal funding from the latest pandemic relief package to replenish the fund, but McCamley recently said that officials were waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the funds can be used.

More than 100,000 New Mexicans currently are receiving weekly jobless benefits. Since last June, there have been between 2,000 and 5,000 weekly initial claims for jobless benefits, taxing a system designed for fewer than 1,000.

On Friday, the latest report issued by the agency put New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March at 8.3%. That's unchanged from February but up from 5.4% in the previous year. The national unemployment rate in March was 6%.

While all sectors have been hit, leisure and hospitality continued to report the heaviest employment losses in New Mexico, with a drop of 18,400 jobs — or nearly 19% — compared to the previous year. Mining, construction, education and health services also were down thousands of jobs compared to last year.

Aside from dealing with unemployment, McCamley had focused on trying to address a backlog of wage theft claims and boost workforce training initiatives early in his tenure.

During his time in the New Mexico House of Representatives, he chaired the labor and economic development committee. He also served as a Dona Ana County commissioner and as executive director of the New Mexico Rural Development Council, where he worked with small communities across the state on job creation, education and housing projects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.