New Mexico latest state to adopt medically assisted suicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has become the latest state to provide a legal pathway for terminally ill patients to choose when and how they die.

On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act, named for a New Mexico judge who advocated for medically assisted suicide laws in 2017, and died from cancer the following year.

“Dignity in dying — making the clear-eyed choice to prevent suffering at the end of a terminal illness — is a self-evidently humane policy,” said Lujan Grisham, in a long statement crediting Whitefield and other advocates for fighting to secure the ”peace of mind and humanity this legislation provides.”

When the law takes effect on June 18, terminally ill patients with six months or less to live would be able to request lethal medication.

The diagnosis must be agreed upon by two medical experts, and the patient must pass a mental competency screening. After a 48-hour waiting period, they could take their own lives. They'd have to take the lethal prescription themselves.