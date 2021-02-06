New Mexico lawmaker changes affiliation after abortion vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Mexico who voted in favor of a Democratic-backed abortion bill has left the GOP, officials said.

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said on Friday that state Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell changed his voter registration to “declined to state” after voting to repeal a 1969 abortion law that bans and criminalizes the procedure.

“I received a letter from him, and I have had a conversation with him, and he has left the Republican Party,” Townsend said.

Anderson, who represents portions of the Chaves, Lea and Roosevelt counties, sided with seven Democrats in repealing the abortion ban, drawing criticism from his constituents as well as calls for his resignation.

Anderson declined a request for an interview. “Sorry,” he told the Santa Fe New Mexican in a text message on Friday. “Not today as I have done enough.”

Anderson was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and won reelection to another two-year term in 2020. He also served in the House from 1977 through 1980.