New Mexico lawmaker pleads not guilty, won't seek reelection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker charged with drunken driving during this year’s Legislative session won’t seek reelection, according to. a statement from her lawyer.
“It has been an honor to serve the constituents of House District 26 for the past ten years. I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I send my sincerest thank you to everyone who has supported me over my tenure as State Representative,” Albuquerque Rep. Georgene Louis said, a statement shared by her attorney, Kitren Fischer.
Republican lawmakers called in Louis to resign following her arrest. She missed a Legislative hearing at a committee she chairs shortly after the arrest. She later cast votes remotely after making bail but wasn't seen inside the Capitol for the rest of the legislative session.
Louis, a lawyer for Tesuque Pueblo and a one-time congressional candidate, was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.
She initially apologized following her arrest but hasn’t commented on details later revealed in a video of it, like the fact that she flashed her lawmaker credentials to the officer.
The story was first reported by the Albuquerque Journal. The paper reports that Louis pleaded not guilty to the drunken driving charge and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.
Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.
