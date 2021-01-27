New Mexico lawmakers consider hair discrimination bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill to protect New Mexico students and workers from discrimination stemming from hairstyles or religious coverings cleared its first legislative hurdle Tuesday, winning a unanimous endorsement from the House Education Committee.

Native American and Black supporters shared personal stories with lawmakers during a virtual committee meeting.

“I support this bill because I’m a Black, Pueblo woman,” said Malia Luarkie with the group Indigenous Women Rising. “As a child, I was constantly teased and disrespected because I looked different. The teasing wasn’t limited to just fellow classmates but to their parents and school faculty as well.”

Others who testified talked about a 2018 case in which an Albuquerque teacher was accused of cutting a Native American student’s hair during class on Halloween.

The bill explicitly protects religious head coverings such as the hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim women, and implicitly protects all religious head coverings and hairstyles tied to a person’s racial or cultural identity.