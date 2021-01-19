New Mexico lawmakers look for solutions to hobbled economy

Republican House whip Rod Montoya said the security measures in Santa Fe have left no room for any kind of public protests and weren't knowingly approved by House Republicans.

Lawmakers used their first day to lock in rules for videoconferencing and new leadership roles in the Senate after the ouster of several top Democrats in the November election.

The governor’s traditional State of the State speech at the opening of the legislative session has been postponed.

Democratic leaders have placed economic relief at the top of their agenda — including aid designed for front-line, low-wage workers.

Direct federal aid to state government in 2020 helped bolster New Mexico's finances. The state has general fund reserves of roughly $2.5 billion, or about 34% of annual spending obligations.

Republican House leaders were the first to propose the aid to front-line workers, but they are vowing to fight major Democratic initiatives on taxes, abortion rights, medically assisted suicide and policing reforms.

For major policy reforms, all eyes are on the Senate and a new vanguard of progressive Democrats who campaigned on efforts to tap more education money from the state’s $20 billion permanent fund.