New Mexico lawmakers move forward with spending plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proposals to increase state spending and slash taxes moved closer to reality amid floor debates in the New Mexico House and Senate on Monday, as lawmakers set priorities for an unprecedented deluge of state government income.

The state Senate voted 37-3 to endorse a $8.48 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1 — a 14% increase over current-year spending.

Senate additions to the spending plan worth $150 million still require House approval or negotiation if disagreements persist. Those changes boost spending on violence intervention programs, grants to underwrite business expansions, anti-hunger programs and more.

“We have an opportunity in New Mexico like we've never seen,” said lead Senate budget negotiator George Munoz of Gallup.

The state is flush with cash linked to surging oil production and prices, and a windfall in federal pandemic relief, with no immediate end in sight. Revenues for the coming fiscal year are expected to exceed current annual spending obligations by $1.6 billion.

House legislators debated a Democrat-sponsored tax relief package that would eliminate taxes on Social Security income for middle-income earners, provide parents with an annual credit or rebate of up to $175 per child, give a $1,000 credit to full-time local hospital nurses and slightly reduce the rate of the state gross receipts tax on retail sales and business services. Combined tax relief is estimated at $387 million during the initiative’s first year.

Other minor provisions would eliminate taxes on feminine hygiene products and incentivize the installation of home solar panels. Senate lawmakers have outlined their own tax-cut proposal with many similarities.

Democratic Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos emphasized that the child-tax credit and reduction in sales taxes apply to everyone and are not based on income levels. Social Security income still would be taxed for individuals earning over $75,000, or joint tax filers earning over $100,000.

Republican legislators called the tax relief bill a missed opportunity to provide even greater tax breaks of about $800 million, while forgoing Democratic-sponsored incentives for hydrogen fuel production, loans to local venture capital firms, a new state government building and wastewater facilities for the Santa Fe Opera.

“Tax reform is always next year (because) we don't have enough money," said GOP state Rep. Larry Scott of Hobbs, urging a complete end to taxes on Social Security income. "This year we do have enough money.”

Also Monday, the Senate gave its approval to help state prosecutors track and investigate unresolved reports of missing Indigenous people from New Mexico.

The 34-0 vote of the Senate sent the bill to the state House for consideration. The initiative would create an electronic catalogue of missing Indigenous people — including many who may have been murdered — for use by law enforcement and state prosecutors with support from outside financial grants.

The bill also authorizes $1 million in spending by the state attorney general’s office to hire and train at least one specialist for investigating cases of missing Native Americans.

Sen. Shannon Pinto, a tribal member of the Navajo Nation from Tohatchi, said the bill was inspired by haunting instances of unresolved disappearances.

She invoking the case of Anthonette Cayedito, who was last seen in April 1986 as a freckled 9-year-old at her family’s home in Gallup.

“I hope there is some closure before I reach my time here on this earth,” Pinto said.

Lawmakers are working around the clock in the last frantic days of a 30-day annual legislative session that ends at noon Thursday. Major initiatives are still being vetted on voting access, climate regulation and changes to the criminal justice system.

Also Monday, a Senate panel unanimously advanced a bill that would allow police to quickly obtain location data from criminal suspects wearing ankle monitors. Supporters say police currently have to obtain a warrant when they're after someone suspected of a new crime.

The bill would drop the warrant requirement for GPS data going back as much as one year, and only if a serious new crime such as murder or human trafficking of a child is suspected.

Cedar Attanasio contributed reporting from Santa Fe. Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

