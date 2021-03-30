New Mexico lawmakers reconvene to consider legalizing pot

“The public has been locked out of the Capitol, Democratic leadership has not communicated with us, and I fear the output will be a rushed and problematic cannabis bill with dangerous, unintended consequences,” Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Brandt helped advance a recreational pot bill from GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell that emphasized low taxes and a simplified oversight.

On the opposite side of the capitol Tuesday, members of a Christian group opposed to marijuana legislation stood in a circle, held hands and prayed that the efforts would fail.

Organizer and faith newsletter publisher J.D. Vasquez said he doesn't believe legalization will eliminate the black market, and fears that the mainstreaming of marijuana is a risk to traditional Hispanic culture.

“We will have a pot shop after pot shop up and that economy will — as alcohol does now — it will suck the goodness out of those things, out of the family, out of relationships,” Vazquez said. "We’ll see people stoned on Sunday morning, rather than in the pews.”

Disagreements about that bill and several competing proposals from Democrats were on prominent display during the regular legislative session.