New Mexico lawmakers reconvene to consider legalizing pot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are responding to the call of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to try and forge an agreement on legalizing recreational marijuana in a special legislative session that convenes at noon on Tuesday.

Legalization has won state House approval for three consecutive years but failed to gain full approval, despite support from an array of proponents. Lujan Grisham has hailed the industry's potential to create jobs and a stable new source of revenue for the state.

Lawmakers are likely to bring forward two bills that provide a regulatory framework for the industry and focus secondly on social justice concerns, such as the expungement of past marijuana convictions and support for communities that have suffered from criminalization of marijuana and aggressive policing.

New Mexico doesn't allow legislation by ballot initiative, but voters last year ousted hardline opponents of recreational marijuana from the state Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth has vowed to bring legalization to the Senate floor for a vote, but time ran out during the annual 60-day legislative session that ended March 20.