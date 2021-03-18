New Mexico lawmakers send childhood funding bump to voters

If approved by voters, early childhood education would become a new beneficiary of the fund and receive 0.75%. Public schools are already the largest recipient and would receive an additional 0.5%.

Democrats supporting the new increase said the additional money will be allocated by the Legislature, not the executive branch, and that it is needed to fund programs in the newly created Early Childhood Education and Care Department, which prepares infants and toddlers for kindergarten by increasing childcare opportunities and supporting new parents.

Amendments also created safeguards against major drains to the fund, including a brake on the 1.25% withdrawal if the fund ever shrinks to $17 billion.

Sen. Gay Kernan, a Republican from Hobbs, said she appreciated that safeguard but voted against the bill. “I wish we had a sunset," she said.

Currently valued at around $20 billion, the Land Grant Permanent Fund is one of the largest educational endowments of any institution or government in the world. The largest endowment belongs to Harvard University, which has an endowment of around $40 billion.

The measure will now be decided by a statewide vote that would likely take place this fall or next year.

