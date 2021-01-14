New Mexico legislative priorities start with virus, economy

House Republicans said Thursday that they will be focused on “returning life back to normal as soon as possible” through bills on small-business assistance, the economy and education.

“New Mexico House Republicans want to reassure voters that not only will we oppose the out-of-touch agenda being pushed by progressive Democrats, but we will support and defend those traditional principles that most New Mexicans know are needed to protect our way of life, ” Republican House minority leader James Townsend, of Artesia, said in a statement.

On the Democratic side, there’s a comfortable majority and a new crop of progressive legislators eager to pass long-term school funding legislation that has been on their party’s wish list for years.

Democratic Speaker Brian Egolf, of Santa Fe, says his focus is on “recovery, recovery, recovery," while acknowledging momentum behind Democratic efforts to repeal the state's dormant ban on most abortion procedures. Democrats want to repeal the abortion ban in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights nationwide.

“With regard to the antiquated law that criminalizes abortion in New Mexico, it will be repealed this session,” Egolf said.