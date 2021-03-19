New Mexico legislative session reshapes education spending

In the short term, the Democratic-controlled Legislature is increasing overall education spending.

Legislators rejected proposals to tie school budgets to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers, which won’t change overall funding but could hurt schools with upticks in enrollment this fall. They did authorize schools to use 2019 mileage for school bus budgets.

The overall funding increase could offset district losses, though some have lost more students than others. Budgets were scheduled to decrease after enrollment dropped more than 3% last year.

"We know some of them will come back, some of them have been homeschooled. Many of them in my area have left the state, so they’re going to school in Texas. And I’m not sure if they will come back,” said Republican Sen. Gay Kernan, who represents a district in southeastern New Mexico.

New Mexico schools are expecting a temporary boon from the latest federal pandemic relief, which will send close to $1 billion to districts starting as soon as next month. The government mandates 20% for narrowly-defined, pandemic-specific costs, like upgrading to ventilation systems that filter virus particles.

“The other 80% is pretty wide open,” said Stan Rounds, New Mexico School Superintendents Association executive director.